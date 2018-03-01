The IAAF is seeking a Systems and cybersecurity manager and Systems and network engineer at its Monaco headquarters.

Reporting to the Chief information officer, the Systems and cybersecurity manager will work with partners to design cloud and hosted infrastructures supporting the IAAF portfolio of new data services and products ensuring that security and availability requirements are fully met. The successful candidate will also manage the internal system and network team in charge of the headquarters infrastructure and end user support as well as provide world athletics series (WAS) events IT support.

Download the full job description. The deadline for applications is 6 March.

Reporting to the Systems and cybersecurity manager, the Systems and network engineer will help operate and evolve the IAAF internal/cloud systems and network and work with and coordinate with cloud and infrastructure vendors to ensure smooth and efficient service for our users and for IAAF business applications.

Download the full job description. The deadline for applications is 8 March.

