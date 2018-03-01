As part of the IAAF Knowledge Management Programme and after a successful experience in London, the IAAF Observer Programme is set to continue at all of the IAAF World Athletics events.

In 2018, this includes:

- World Indoor Championships in Birmingham (1-4 March)

- World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia (24 March)

- World Race Walking Team Championships in Taicang (5-6 May)

- World U20 Championships in Tampere (10-15 July)

- Continental Cup in Ostrava (8-9 September)

The IAAF Observer Programme provides a coordinated and structured platform for confirmed hosts of IAAF events or anyone interested in hosting a future IAAF event which may include member federation representatives, city and government representatives and other stakeholders. Participants will be provided with an exclusive opportunity to go behind the scenes and gain valuable insight into the organisation of one of the worlds’ largest sporting events.

For the first Observer Programme of the year, the IAAF, in conjunction with the organising committee of the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, is offering a unique opportunity to gain a first-hand look at the organisation and delivery of the IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Held over five days, the tailored programme includes multiple events designed to give an insider’s perspective: presentations from speakers such as the IAAF President, CEO and staff and members of previous local organising committees. Participants will live, learn and feel the event through the eyes of an athlete, a spectator, a broadcaster, journalist and sponsor. The Observer Programme offers a great opportunity for networking with event organisers, IAAF personnel and other Member Federation representatives.

Follow this link to find out how to secure a spot for the 2018 Observer Programme.

IAAF Observer Programme team