The IAAF is seeking a Director of Platforms and Distribution.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Director of Platforms and Distribution will be a key member of the IAAF Management Team and will be expected to play their part in helping to set the strategic direction of the organisation. An empathy with Athletics and the culture of the IAAF would be of value.

The appointee will need to hit the ground running, gain the respect of the Executive Board and Council and provide strong leadership for all areas concerning platforms and distribution.

A full job description and details of how to apply for the position are available here.

The closing date for applications is 27 November 2017.

