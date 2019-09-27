Sergey Bubka was re-elected IAAF Senior Vice President at the 219th IAAF Council Meeting in Doha on Tuesday (1).

It was the first Council Meeting that included the members who were elected on to Council at last week’s IAAF Congress.

This will be Bubka’s third term as Vice President, having held the role from 2007-2011 and from 2015-2019.

In other decisions made at today’s Council Meeting, Antti Pihlakoski was reappointed to the Doping Review Board and Abby Hoffman was reappointed to the AIU Board.

Voting is currently open for the IAAF Athletes’ Commission elections. The names of the six elected members of the commission will be announced before the end of the championships. The Council may also appoint up to six further people to be Athletes’ Commission members to help ensure diversity of representation.

Once the Athletes’ Commission has been finalised, the Chairperson and one other member – one male and one female – will be full voting members of the IAAF Council.

IAAF