The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the application of athlete Ilya Shkurenev has met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as a neutral athlete in 2018 under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

Following the confirmation of a re-analysis result received this morning, and in light of his application to compete this weekend, Shkurenev was informed today that his application was approved. He becomes the 19th Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) approved in 2018. Shkurenev was afforded ANA status in 2017.

Participation is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF Rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers.

The IAAF Doping Review Board is composed of Robert Hersh (chair), Sylvia Barlag and Antti Pihlakoski.

On 25 January, the IAAF approved the application of 18 Russian athletes to compete as neutral athletes in 2018.

As this is an ongoing process, the IAAF will only make announcements as and when decisions are made by the Doping Review Board concerning successful applications and those athletes have been informed.

