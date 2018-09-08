More than 200 participants from 70 member federations took part in the 3rd IAAF U20 Coaches Conference which took place in Tampere, Finland, on 15 July.

With 230 coaches participating, the conference, which took place on the final morning of the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, was the best attended ever.

A video presentation of the entire conference, presented in four parts, is now available to view.

The keynotes speakers included Romain Meeusen, Head of the Human Physiology Research Group at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, and Ville Kallinen, Master of Sport Science and Doctoral Student at Finland's University of Jyväskylä in coaching and fitness testing.

Participants at the IAAF U20 Coaches Conference in Tampere

Meeusen, whose research interests focus on exercise and the brain in health and disease and the influence of neurotransmitters on human performance, training and rehabilitation, presented, "What Happens in the brain during exercise?".

Kallinen, who is currently researching children's motivational factors in organised sports participation, presented, "How to prevent 'drop out' in U20 competitive sport".

The conference was moderated by Gunter Lange, Senior Manager for Education at the IAAF Development Department, who noted the unprecedented interaction in the Q&A format that was adapted last year at the coaches conference held alongside the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Conference sessions in full can be viewed below via the IAAF’s official YouTube channel.



3rd IAAF World U20 Coaches conference - What happens in the Brain during Exercise?



3rd IAAF U20 Coaches conference - Neuronal Variability Training (legs/arms/rotation) of U20 Athletes



3rd IAAF U20 Coaches conference - How To Prevent “Drop Out” in U20 Competitive Sport (T&F)



3rd IAAF U20 Coaches conference - Age/Development Related Training of U20 Athletes

