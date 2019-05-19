The IAAF will once again participate in the World Health Organization’s ‘Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge’ event in Geneva on Sunday (19).

Celebrating its second edition this year, the Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge is a celebration of the importance of health and physical activity, a core value of the IAAF and one which it actively promotes and encourages around the world through initiatives and activities like Run 24-1 delivered by its athletes and its 214 Member Federations.

“Being physically active is one of the most important ways to stay healthy and prevent disease,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the brainchild of the event. “Too many people are still dying of preventable diseases, too many people are being pushed into poverty to pay for health care out of their own pockets and too many people are unable to get the health services they need. This is unacceptable.”

Open to people of all ages and abilities, the day will include an 8km run and a 3km walk, along with music, dance, drums and yoga. The IAAF CEO Jon Ridgeon will be in Geneva for the event to help promote the IAAF's Clean Air campaign and the Run 24-1 global campaign to get people moving, will take part in the 3km walk.

Margaret Kenyatta, the First lady of Kenya, will be a special guest at the event and will be among the dignitaries giving an opening address.

Four-time New York City Marathon champion Mary Keitany of Kenya and European half marathon champion Tadesse Abraham of Switzerland will also be in attendance and will give talks.

For more information and to register to take part, head to the WHO website.

