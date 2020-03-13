The IAAF is deeply saddened to hear that Polish athletics coach Wieslaw Czapiewski died on Saturday at the age of 59.

Born in March 1960, Czapiewski was a national-level decathlete before becoming a coach. Based at the Zawisza Bydgoszcz club, he coached the likes of 1999 world indoor heptathlon champion Sebastian Chmara, 2002 European 110m hurdles bronze medallist Artur Kohutek, 2011 world pole vault champion Pawel Wojciechowski and world U20 heptathlon bronze medallist Adrianna Sulek.

He was one of the organisers for several international events held in Bydgoszcz, including the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships and the 2010 and 2013 World Cross Country Championships.

In 2015 he was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta for outstanding services in the development of physical culture and achievements in coaching. The Polish Athletics Federation also honoured him with Silver and Bronze Shield Awards.

