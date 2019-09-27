The fan experience for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 has been enhanced thanks to national partnerships with Qatar Airways and Ooredoo.

The championships, which run from 27 September to 6 October, is expected to be the biggest sporting event ever staged in the Middle East.

To mark the occasion, Qatar Airways is offering exclusive discounted airfares to visit Qatar during the event. Simply use the code IAAFQA19 when booking flights here:

qatarairways.com/en-qa/offers/cug/IAAFQA19.html

Not only that, but Discover Qatar – the destination management division of Qatar Airways – has put together a range of travel packages to suit all budgets which include flights, accommodation and tickets:

discoverqatar.qa/events/iaaf/

All visitors to the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 will also be able to take advantage of free wireless internet inside the stadium thanks to telecommunications operator Ooredoo. It means spectators, athletes and support staff will be able to follow the competition from their mobile phones.

“Sport is about connecting people and bringing everybody together, sharing their love for the game,” said Dahlan al Hamad, IAAF Vice President and General Secretary for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. “The IAAF World Athletics Championships will see more communities come together than ever before in Doha, which is an exciting milestone for Doha.”

Tickets to the IAAF World Athletics Championships can be ordered here:

tickets.iaafworldathleticschamps.com/doha2019/showProductList.html