For the first time, the local organiser of an IAAF World Championships is contributing to the fight against doping with an extra voluntary financial donation of US$50,000 to strengthen the event’s anti-doping programme.

Knowing that doping can damage the credibility of the sport, the local organising committee of the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 wants to play an active role in combatting cheating in the world of athletics.

Not only will the usual mandatory controls be carried out, but an additional amount of US$50,000 will be voluntarily allocated to carry out more analyses in the important period leading up to the event and to place more samples in long-term storage for retesting after the event. This enhanced programme will be implemented by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The organisers of the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 are working to ensure that on 24 March the City of Running experiences the best world championship ever. It will be a sporting festival where athletes who do not respect the sport's values are not welcome.

LOC for the IAAF