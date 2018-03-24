The Spanish city of Valencia is ready to welcome more than 15,000 runners from 87 countries at the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 on Saturday 24 March.

A record entry of 300 athletes will contest the elite race. The masses, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to run alongside some of the world’s greatest distance athletes on a spectacular course.

The 21.1km course has been specially designed for the championships, providing a quick route along wide avenues without any sharp bends.

The stunning start next to the City of Arts and Sciences combines with a special finish line on a boardwalk over water, providing a rapid finale to the event.

The city last year played host to a world record as Joyciline Jepkosgei sped to a 1:04:51 victory. The Kenyan will return to Valencia on Saturday in a bid to win her first world title.



How many can run, how many can score?

Teams may enter a maximum of seven athletes, but no more than five shall be allowed to start in each race.

The top three finishers for each team will score points. Team results are decided by the aggregate of places recorded by the scoring athletes of each team. The team with the lowest aggregate of points will be judged the winner.

If a team fails to finish with a complete scoring team, the runners finishing shall be counted as individuals in the race result and be eligible for the individual prize money.

In the event of a tie, it shall be resolved in favour of the team whose last scoring member finishes nearer to first place.

