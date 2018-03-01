With just 50 days remaining before celebrating the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, the local organising committee has revealed the medals for the mass race that will take place after the elite athletes’ race on 24 March.

All of the recreational runners crossing the finish line in the City of Arts and Sciences after running the race’s 21.0975km will receive this medal.

The medal’s shape represents the IAAF label that is awarded to the highest level road races. It is a superior quality medal, manufactured by Metal Badge/1000km Medals from South Africa, a regular supplier for IAAF world events.

Two runners are visible in the centre of the medal and, in the background, two of Valencia’s most emblematic locations: the City of Arts and Sciences and the Serranos Towers. The finishers will have an attractive memento of the World Championships held in this incredible city, symbolised by a couple running under the moon of Valencia and passing two of the locations that best represent Valencia, the City of Running.

In addition to these two Valencian symbols, the medal also contains the trencadis, a type of ornamental mosaic made from fragments of typical Valencian ceramic. The trencadis represented on the medal surrounds and decorates the central image, while also presenting yet another element of Valencian culture and art.

The back of the medal shows the date of the event at the top and the logo of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, the title partner, at the bottom. Two spaces have been reserved in the centre so that the recipient can engrave their name and time on the medal, giving them an incredible memento of this unique experience.

LOC for the IAAF