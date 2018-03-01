The athletics statistics handbook for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 is now available on the IAAF website as an ebook and a downloadable PDF.

The 390-page book has been produced in collaboration with the Association of Track and Field Statisticians (ATFS) and edited by renowned athletics statistician Mark Butler.

It features a wealth of information, including results of every round of every event that has taken place at each of the past editions of the event and detailed reports of each final. There are also all-time medals tables, statistics on the oldest and youngest athletes in World Indoor Championships history, a full country index, plus much more.

“It has been 15 years since Birmingham last hosted the IAAF World Indoor Championships but we have strong and fond memories of those three days,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe. “The point of this book is to package the results and stories of 2003 and every other World Indoor Games and Championships, along with records, lists and other relevant details.

“For the four days of the championships, and hopefully beyond, you will find plenty of useful information in the handy form which has been a hallmark of IAAF statistics handbooks for decades.”

The IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 will be held from 1-4 March.

