The conclusion of 2017 brings with it our traditional look back at the year gone by, beginning with our end-of-year reviews.

The annual series begins today with a review of the race walks provided by an expert of the discipline, Paul Warburton. That will be followed by reviews from renowned statisticians Mirko Jalava and A Lennart Julin, covering the relays (Friday 22), the combined events (Saturday 23) and the throws (Sunday 24).

After the Christmas day break, the reviews continue with jumps (Tuesday 26), hurdles (Wednesday 27), road running and cross country (Thursday 28), long distance (Friday 29), middle distances (Saturday 30), and concludes with the sprints (Sunday 31).

The event category reviews will then be followed with a look back at the 2017 IAAF Diamond League and 2017 IAAF World Challenge.

The IAAF would like to wish everyone in the global athletics family a festive holiday season and a happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year. We thank you all for supporting our sport in 2017, a memorable 12 months of competition that was celebrated earlier this month at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017 where Mutaz Essa Barshim and Nafissatou Thiam were crowned World Athletes of the Year.

Next year brings with it another five IAAF World Athletics Series events, as well as the various IAAF circuits. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing and experiencing those events with you as well.

Please note that the IAAF offices in Monaco will be closed from the end of business on Friday 22 December up to and including Tuesday 2 January, but the website will be updated daily except for Christmas day.

IAAF