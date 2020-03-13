Sprinters Sydney Siame from Zambia and Toea Wisil from Papua New Guinea were honoured for their achievements this year at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 2019 in Doha on Thursday (17).

The awards ceremony, held at Katara Hall in Doha, honoured the best male and best female sportspeople of all five continents for their exceptional sporting achievements throughout the year.

Siame won the award for the Best Male Athlete of the 2019 African Games, following his 20.35 200m victory in Rabat in August.

Wisil won the award for the Best Female Athlete of the 2019 Pacific Games, having won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m in a three-day period in Apia in July.

