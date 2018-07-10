European heptathlon champion Anouk Vetter has joined the field for the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, rounding out a 2017 World Championships podium reunion at the IAAF Combined Events Challenge meeting on 26-27 May.

Last August in London, the Dutchwoman tallied a personal best of 6636 points to take bronze behind Nafissatou Thiam and Carolin Schäfer. Thiam and Schäfer have been previously announced.

The decathlon field is also filling out. Dutch athlete Pieter Braun will return looking to improve on his fifth place finish last year where he scored his 8334 lifetime best.

Norway's Martin Roe, winner of last month's IAAF Combined Events Challenge kick-off meeting in Florence, returns to action. The 26-year-old tallied 8228 points in Florence, a national record.

Belgian Thomas von der Plaetsen of Belgium, with an 8332 lifetime best, has also joined the field.

