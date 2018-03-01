Eight athletes received world record plaques during a ceremony at the Meridien Hotel in Monaco on Friday (24).

Joyciline Jepkosgei was presented with four plaques, all for records set in the same race. The Kenyan clocked 1:04:52 to break the half marathon world record in Prague on 1 April 2017, but also set world records of 30:04 for 10km, 45:37 for 15km and 1:01:25 for 20km along the way.

Portugal's Ines Henriques received two, first for the inaugural world record she set in the 50km race walk, clocking 4:08:26 in Porto de Mos on 15 January 2017. She then improved on it with 4:05:56 at the IAAF World Championships in London on 13 August 2017.

Mary Keitany also received two. The 35-year-old Kenyan set a women-only world record of 2:17:01 in the marathon in London on 23 April 2017. She also clocked a women-only world record of 1:36:05 at the 30-kilometre point within that race.

Armand Duplantis, Sydney McLaughlin, Alina Shukh and Klaudia Siciarz were honoured for their U20 world record achievements in 2017.

McLaughlin (USA), 18, set a world U20 record of 54.15 in the 400m hurdles on 10 July 2016 in Eugene and then improved on it this year with 53.82 in Sacramento on 25 June.

Shukh (UKR), 18, set a world U20 indoor record of 4542 in the pentathlon in Tallinn on 4 February 2017.

Duplantis (SWE) set two world U20 indoor records in the pole vault, clearing 5.72m in Baton Rouge on 4 February 2017 and then 5.75m in New York one week later. The 18-year-old went on to set a world U20 record outdoors with 5.90m in Austin on 1 April.

Siciarz (POL), 19, set a world U20 indoor record of 8.00 over 60m hurdles in Torun on 18 February 2017.

Cunningham (USA), 19, set a world U20 indoor record of 7.40 in the 60m hurdles in New York on 12 March 2017.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe joined ceremony host Ato Bolden to present the plaques.

IAAF