'Be Walk', a week-long health challenge aimed at fighting sedentary lifestyles, kicks off today (13) - on the smart phone nearest you.

The 'Be Walk' challenge is a walking competition contested by teams of four - from the same company, school or club - whose combined steps are counted with a team rewarded daily. The teams do not need to walk together or at the same time to participate: the only requisite is that they walk.

The steps are tallied via an app where teams can track the progress of their own team members and that of others participating in the challenge.

Supported this year by the IAAF's Athletics for a Better World programme, 'Be Walk' is a collaboration between four former sporting champions - three-time Olympic champion Marie Jose Perec, football player Laurent Blanc, tennis player Guy Forget and rugby legend Fabien Galthie - who are acting as coaches for the week-long challenge, encouraging participants to take control of their health and improve their physical condition while developing team spirit and solidarity in a fun and active way with colleagues and friends.

All of the proceeds from 'Be Walk' are donated to Les Etoiles du Sport, an association that provides support to former elite athletes who are facing career transitions, training for young athletes, promotes access to sport for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and contributes to the development of sports and health in communities.

"Everyone can participate in the 'Be Walk' challenge since there is nothing more simple than walking," Perec said. "The most beautiful sport field will become your daily life."

For more information about the challenge and app, visit bewalk.eu.

