The IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 gets under way on Thursday 1 March as more 600 athletes from more than 140 countries descend on the British Midlands. Here are some of the ways you can follow all the action from the 17th edition of the IAAF's second largest event.

Television

As part of the IAAF's broadcasting partnerships and agreements, media rights for the championships were distributed by EBU and ESPN for Europe and Africa and Dentsu Inc. for the rest of the world. Here's a list of broadcasters per territory where fans can tune in watch.

Live Stream

Action from the Arena Birmingham will also be available to watch across all the IAAF’s continental areas via a geo-blocked live stream in one of two ways: via ESPN's Facebook page or the IAAF's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Here's a complete list.

Live action

We're providing several ways to get up to speed and stay up to speed.

Timetable and results

Live blog (active during competition sessions)

Live radio (active during competition sessions)

IAAF app: App Store, Google Play, Amazon appstore

If you already have the app, be sure to download the latest update to benefit from all the features.

Social media

Twitter: @iaaforg

Facebook: IAAF World Athletics Club

Instagram: iaaf_athletics

Coverage

Event-by-event previews

Event-by-event reports

Athlete features

Media gallery

SPIKES

Stats

Athletes

IAAF World Indoor Championships statistics handbook

World records

Championship records

World leads

Past results