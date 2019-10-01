Ivana Spanovic will return to the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham, the scene of her world indoor triumph last year, to contest the long jump at the sold-out IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting on 16 February.

Spanovic is one of Serbia’s most successful ever athletes. Along with a full set of medals from the World Indoor Championships, she also has Olympic bronze, two world bronze medals, a European title and two European indoor golds.

Her outright personal best of 7.24m – the mark that saw her win European indoor gold on home soil in 2017 – puts her third on the world indoor all-time list.

“After last year’s World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, I can’t wait to return to the Arena Birmingham,” said the 28-year-old. “Winning my first ever world title in this venue means that stepping back out on to the runway there will be particularly special.”

Spanovic will take on 2016 European silver medallist Jazmin Sawyers, who also has fond memories of Birmingham as it is where she set her outdoor PB of 6.86m in 2018 and her indoor PB of 6.71m in 2017.

Organisers for the IAAF