World indoor silver medallist Su Bingtian will take on a trio of Britain’s leading sprinters at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham when he defends his 60m title at the now sold-out IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting on 16 February.

The Chinese sprinter won at last year’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix when it was Glasgow’s turn to host the meeting, stopping the clock at 6.50 to equal the Scottish all-comers’ record.

One week later at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, Su improved his own Asian indoor record to take the 60m silver medal in 6.42, moving to equal fifth on the world all-time list.

Outdoors, he went on to twice equal the Asian 100m record of 9.91. He later won the Asian Games title in Jakarta and finished second at the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018.

In Birmingham next month he will face European 100m silver medallist Reece Prescod, who will hope to continue the rich vein of form he has enjoyed in the city following back-to-back British 100m titles and a PB of 9.94 at last summer’s IAAF Diamond League meeting.

A rare sight on the indoor circuit having raced just five times indoors over the past five years, the Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham will serve as Prescod’s first-ever outing at the Arena Birmingham on its notoriously quick track.

Su and Prescod have clashed four times in the past. Su won their one indoor encounter to date, while Prescod came out on top in all three of their outdoor duels.

World and European 4x100m champion CJ Ujah and two-time European indoor champion Richard Kilty will also be in the 60m field in Birmingham.

With the likes of Katerina Stefanidi, Laura Muir and Andrew Pozzi also confirmed, there is sure to be an electric atmosphere at Arena Birmingham.

“I know that where the 100m is concerned I have one of the best finishes in the world at the moment, but equally my start can be another massive strength with work,” said Prescod. “Racing over 60m against some of the top guys is only going to contribute towards that getting stronger and stronger, so it’s a big test that I’m looking forward to.

“When it comes to competing outdoors, Birmingham is my favourite place to race at because I’ve won the outdoor national championships for the last two years, so hopefully I can put down a quick time next month and carry on that record of running well in the city.”

