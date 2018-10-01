Organisers of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix have announced that Jenny Simpson and Emma Coburn, two of USA’s most accomplished middle-distance runners, will return to Boston for the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting on 26 January.

Simpson will be competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for the eighth time. The Olympic 1500m bronze medallist won the 3000m in Boston last year before going on to set a North American record for two miles in April and a mile PB of 4:17.30 in London in July.

The 2011 world 1500m champion will contest the 5000m in Boston. It will be her first race at the distance since setting a PB of 14:56.26 in 2013.

Following a successful season in which she won her fifth straight national title, world steeplechase champion Coburn will contest the mile in Boston.

While Simpson and Coburn are veterans at this meeting, local sprint star Gabby Thomas will be making her New Balance Indoor Grand Prix debut. Thomas recently completed a notable collegiate career at Harvard University, winning the 2018 NCAA indoor 200m title in a collegiate record of 22.38.

Thomas, who set a 200m PB of 22.18 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London, will race the 300m in Boston.

Organisers for the IAAF