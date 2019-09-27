Athletics Canada has announced a squad of 49 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September to 6 October.

The team is comprised of 25 men and 24 women, with 26 athletes returning from the 2017 World Championships team.

At the moment, 11 are among the top 10 in the IAAF World Rankings (as of 27 August):

Damian Warner – Men’s decathlon (2nd)

Aaron Brown – Men’s 200m (3rd)

Brandon McBride – Men’s 800m (3rd)

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – Women’s 1,500 (4th)

Alysha Newman – Women’s pole vault (5th)

Andre De Grasse – Men’s 200m (5th), men’s 100m (8th)

Mohammed Ahmed – Men’s 10,000m (6th)

Pierce LePage – Men’s decathlon (7th)

Crystal Emmanuel – Women’s 200m (9th)

Michael Mason – Men’s high jump (9th)

Brittany Crew – Women’s shot put (10th)

Prior to the Championships getting underway in Doha, athletes will have the opportunity to take part in two training camps – one in St. Moritz, that will help athletes adjust to the altitude and the other in Barcelona, where the emphasis will be on adjusting to the heat that is certain to greet the team in Doha.

Team Canada at the 2019 IAAF World Championships:

Mohammed Ahmed, Men's 5000m, 10,000m

Marco Arop, Men's 800m

Maria Bernard, Women's 3000m steeplechase

Mathieu Bilodeau, Men's 50km race walk

Jerome Blake, Men's 4x100m relay

Bismark Boateng, Men's 4x100m relay

Aaron Brown, Men's 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Alicia Brown, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Lindsey Butterworth, Women's 800m

Austin Cole, Mixed 4x400m relay

Brittany Crew, Women's shot put

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, Women's 1500m, 5000m

Berhanu Degefa, Men's marathon

Andre De Grasse, Men's 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Evan Dunfee, Men's 20km race walk, 50km race walk

Crystal Emmanuel, Women's 100m, 200m

John Gay, Men's 3000m steeplechase

Phylicia George, Women's 100m hurdles

Liz Gleadle, Women's javelin

Sasha Gollish, Women's marathon

Matthew Hughes, Men's 3000m steeplechase

Justyn Knight, Men's 5000m

Geneviève Lalonde, Women's 3000m steeplechase

Pierce LePage, Men's decathlon

Django Lovett, Men's high jump

John Mason, Men's marathon

Michael Mason, Men's high jump

Brandon McBride, Men's 800m

Sarah Mitton, Women's shot put

Melanie Myrand, Women's marathon

Tim Nedow, Men's shot put

Alysha Newman, Women's pole vault

Jessica O'Connell, Women's 5000m

Philip Osei, Men's 400m, Mixed 4x400m relay

Madeline Price, Women's 400m, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Brendon Rodney, Men's 200m, 4x100m relay

Rachel Seaman, Women's 20km race walk

Andrea Seccafien, Women's 5000m

Ryan Smeeton, Men's 3000m steeplechase

Gavin Smellie, Men's 4x100m relay

Maya Stephens, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Aiyanna Stiverne, Women's 400m, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Katherine-Jessica Surin, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Lyndsay Tessier, Women's marathon

Graeme Thompson, Mixed 4x400m relay

Damian Warner, Men's decathlon

Sage Watson, Women's 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay

Natasha Wodak, Women's 10,000m

Regan Yee, Women's 3000m steeplechase

