Athletics Canada has announced a squad of 49 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September to 6 October.
The team is comprised of 25 men and 24 women, with 26 athletes returning from the 2017 World Championships team.
At the moment, 11 are among the top 10 in the IAAF World Rankings (as of 27 August):
Damian Warner – Men’s decathlon (2nd)
Aaron Brown – Men’s 200m (3rd)
Brandon McBride – Men’s 800m (3rd)
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – Women’s 1,500 (4th)
Alysha Newman – Women’s pole vault (5th)
Andre De Grasse – Men’s 200m (5th), men’s 100m (8th)
Mohammed Ahmed – Men’s 10,000m (6th)
Pierce LePage – Men’s decathlon (7th)
Crystal Emmanuel – Women’s 200m (9th)
Michael Mason – Men’s high jump (9th)
Brittany Crew – Women’s shot put (10th)
Prior to the Championships getting underway in Doha, athletes will have the opportunity to take part in two training camps – one in St. Moritz, that will help athletes adjust to the altitude and the other in Barcelona, where the emphasis will be on adjusting to the heat that is certain to greet the team in Doha.
Team Canada at the 2019 IAAF World Championships:
Mohammed Ahmed, Men's 5000m, 10,000m
Marco Arop, Men's 800m
Maria Bernard, Women's 3000m steeplechase
Mathieu Bilodeau, Men's 50km race walk
Jerome Blake, Men's 4x100m relay
Bismark Boateng, Men's 4x100m relay
Aaron Brown, Men's 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Alicia Brown, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Lindsey Butterworth, Women's 800m
Austin Cole, Mixed 4x400m relay
Brittany Crew, Women's shot put
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, Women's 1500m, 5000m
Berhanu Degefa, Men's marathon
Andre De Grasse, Men's 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Evan Dunfee, Men's 20km race walk, 50km race walk
Crystal Emmanuel, Women's 100m, 200m
John Gay, Men's 3000m steeplechase
Phylicia George, Women's 100m hurdles
Liz Gleadle, Women's javelin
Sasha Gollish, Women's marathon
Matthew Hughes, Men's 3000m steeplechase
Justyn Knight, Men's 5000m
Geneviève Lalonde, Women's 3000m steeplechase
Pierce LePage, Men's decathlon
Django Lovett, Men's high jump
John Mason, Men's marathon
Michael Mason, Men's high jump
Brandon McBride, Men's 800m
Sarah Mitton, Women's shot put
Melanie Myrand, Women's marathon
Tim Nedow, Men's shot put
Alysha Newman, Women's pole vault
Jessica O'Connell, Women's 5000m
Philip Osei, Men's 400m, Mixed 4x400m relay
Madeline Price, Women's 400m, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Brendon Rodney, Men's 200m, 4x100m relay
Rachel Seaman, Women's 20km race walk
Andrea Seccafien, Women's 5000m
Ryan Smeeton, Men's 3000m steeplechase
Gavin Smellie, Men's 4x100m relay
Maya Stephens, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Aiyanna Stiverne, Women's 400m, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Katherine-Jessica Surin, Women's 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Lyndsay Tessier, Women's marathon
Graeme Thompson, Mixed 4x400m relay
Damian Warner, Men's decathlon
Sage Watson, Women's 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay / Mixed 4x400m relay
Natasha Wodak, Women's 10,000m
Regan Yee, Women's 3000m steeplechase
Athletics Canada for the IAAF