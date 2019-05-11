Organisers of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon have announced that past champions Mo Farah and Galen Rupp will compete at the IAAF Gold Label road race on 13 October while USA’s Jordan Hasay will feature in the women’s field.

Farah’s won in Chicago last year with a European record of 2:05:11. The four-time Olympic gold medallist returns to Chicago after starting his 2019 season with a fifth-place finish at the London Marathon in 2:05:39.

“Winning the Chicago Marathon last year was very special for me,” said Farah. “It was my first time to win a World Marathon Major and my time was a European record. I am looking forward to returning in 2019 to defend my title on the streets of Chicago. It is a fast course with good organisation. I expect they will recruit a strong field to make it a great race.”

Rupp, a two-time Olympic medallist, became the first US man to win the Chicago Marathon since 2002. Rupp finished fifth in Chicago last year in 2:06:21, just 14 seconds shy of his PB.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be running the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” said Rupp. “I could not be more excited to return to a city and marathon that is so special to me. After undergoing surgery following last year’s race, I have been pouring all of my energy into my recovery and returning strong in 2019. I look forward to being at my best again and giving it all I have in October.”

Rupp’s training partner, Jordan Hasay, will also be making something of a comeback. After a 2017 season in which she clocked 2:23:00 for a third-place finish in Boston on her marathon debut and then finish third in Chicago in 2:20:57, the second-fastest time ever run by a US, she cut short her 2018 season due to two stress fractures in her foot. She returned to action earlier this year with another third-place finish in Boston, clocking 2:25:20.

“I am honoured to return to the streets of Chicago,” said Hasay, who hopes to break Deena Kastor’s North American record of 2:19:36. “I love the fast course and exciting atmosphere, which I believe can lead to an attempt at the American record. I look forward to being at my best again and giving it all I have in October.”

