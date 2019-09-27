World leader Christian Coleman will head the field in the men’s 100m at the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham, the 11th stop of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League, on 18 August.

Coleman, who broke the world indoor 60m record in 2018 just weeks before taking the world indoor title over the distance in Birmingham, returns to the British city as the fastest man this year over 100m this year courtesy of a scorching 9.81 at Stanford in June.

Coleman is preparing to head back to the UK's second city fresh off the back of winning the USA 100m title at last week’s championships in Des Moines where he clocked 9.99 after a 9.96 performance in the semi-finals. Earlier in the season, he also collected a victory in the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League, clocking 9.85 after a 9.86 season opener in Shanghai, where he finished just and inch or two behind winner Noah Lyles.

The field will also include Canada’s Andre de Grasse, who is on the rebound from injury. Having won three Olympic medals in 2016, de Grasse has returned to form in 2019 after a spate of injuries and ran his first legal sub-10 time since 2016 with 9.99 at the Müller Anniversary Games in London last month.

Other contenders in the 100m include sub-10 and sub-20 seconds man Adam Gemili of Great Britain, multi-Olympic and world medallist Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Commonwealth and African champion Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Organisers for the IAAF