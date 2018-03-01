Four winners of various major titles will clash in the pole vault at the Copernicus Cup, the Polish leg of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, in Torun on 15 February.

The home crowd will cheer on 2011 world champion Pawel Wojciechowski and European indoor champion Piotr Lisek as they take on 2013 world champion Raphael Holzdeppe of Germany and 2014 world indoor champion Konstadinos Filippidis of Greece.

In a rivalry that has spanned seven years, Lisek and Wojciechowski both enjoyed one of their best seasons to date in 2017. Lisek won the European indoor title, set a Polish indoor record of 6.00m and took the silver medal at the IAAF World Championships London 2017. Wojciechowski took the European indoor bronze medal and set an outdoor Polish record of 5.93m in Lausanne before finishing fifth at the World Championships.

An untimely knee injury forced Filippidis to miss this year’s World Championships. Earlier in the year he took the silver medal at the European Indoor Championships, finishing between Lisek and Wojciechowski.

Holzdeppe has also experienced sharing a podium with the Polish duo; he took the silver medal at the 2015 World Championships when Lisek and Wojciechowski shared the bronze medal.

