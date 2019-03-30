Three winners of the world pole vault title will be in action at the Orlen Copernicus Cup while several other European and world indoor champions have been confirmed for the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Torun on 6 February.

USA’s Sam Kendricks will take on his predecessor as world pole vault champion, Shawn Barber, in a field that also includes home favourite Pawel Wojciechowski, the 2011 world champion.

The meeting will also feature European champions Mateusz Przybylko in the men’s high jump, Miltiadis Tentoglou in the men’s long jump and Paulina Guba in the women’s shot.

World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi will contest the 60m hurdles while Karol Zalewski, part of the victorious Polish 4x400m squad from the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, will compete in the 400m.

Other home stars in action include European 1500m silver medallist Sofia Ennaoui and European indoor 60m silver medallist Ewa Swoboda.