Bahrain’s Aweke Ayalew and Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi will defend their titles at the Cross de Atapuerca in Burgos on 12 November, the first of seven IAAF Cross Country Permit meetings for the 2017-2018 winter season.

Last year Ayalew put an end to Imane Merga’s winning streak. Following five successive wins, Ethiopia’s Merga could only finish a distant third last year as Ayalew and Uganda’s Timothy Toroitich finished almost level with one another.

The defending champion was also beaten in the women’s race last year as Teferi won convincingly in 24:48 with 2014 and 2015 winner Belaynesh Oljira down in fourth place. Both Ethiopian women will return to Atapuerca next month.

Rwandan youngsters Onesphore Nzikwinkunda and Jean Marie Vianney Niyomukiza will also be in action in the men’s race.

Organisers for the IAAF