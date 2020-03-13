Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi will aim to win her fourth successive title at the Cross de Atapuerca in Burgos on 9 November, the opening fixture on the 2019-2020 IAAF Cross Country Permit calendar.

The 2015 world 5000m and cross-country silver medallist made history with her victory at last year’s Cross de Atapuerca, becoming the first woman to win three times in Burgos. More recently, Teferi broke her own Ethiopian half marathon record with her 1:05:32 victory in Valencia last weekend.

Teferi’s 24:48 clocking in Burgos in 2016 – beating the then world cross-country champion Agnes Tirop – is the fastest time ever recorded on the women’s 8km course. In 2017 and 2018 Teferi finished just ahead of world 5000m silver medallist Margaret Kipkemboi to win.

The Cross de Atapuerca is one of eight meetings in the 2019-2020 IAAF Cross Country Permit series, which once again includes some of the most prestigious international cross-country races in the world.

After Burgos, the series will take in four other Spanish meetings alongside two stops in Italy before reaching its conclusion in the Portuguese city of Albufeira on 15 March 2020.

Organisers for the IAAF