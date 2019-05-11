Kevin Mayer will return to the scene of his decathlon world record when he competes at the Decastar meeting in Talence on 22-23 June, while fellow world champion Nifassatou Thiam will make her debut at the IAAF Combined Events Challenge meeting.

Mayer stunned the athletics world last year in Talence when he put together a series of outstanding performances to smash the decathlon world record with a score of 9126.

Thiam, meanwhile, has never competed in Talence before but will likely be keen to produce a big score ahead of the defence of her world title later in the year.

Often held at the end of the season after major championships, this year’s Decastar meeting will be held in late June, three months ahead of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

