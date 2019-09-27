The Muller Grand Prix 200m will be one of the highlights of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on 18 August.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, two-time world champion Dafne Schippers and triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith will all take to the start line at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium next month.

Miller-Uibo, who beat Asher-Smith and Schippers in the 200m in Birmingham last year, has been undefeated across all disciplines since the 2017 Muller Grand Prix. So far in 2019, the Bahamian has clocked a world 300m best of 34.41, a 200m season’s best of 22.09 and a world-leading 49.05 for 400m.

Thompson recorded world-leading times of 10.73 and 22.00 to win the 100m and 200m titles at the Jamaican Championships last month. She was also victorious at the IAAF Diamond League meetings in Rome and London.

Following her successes at the European Championships last year, Asher-Smith has carried her incredible form into 2019, winning the 200m at the IAAF Diamond League meetings in Doha and Stockholm and clocking a 100m season’s best of 10.91.

Schippers comes off the back of a disappointing disqualification in the women’s 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London, hoping to bounce back with a quick time over her preferred distance.

“The atmosphere at the Müller Anniversary Games in London last week was great,” said Asher-Smith. “I expect the same energy from the crowd in Birmingham.

“The British fans are exceptional and the athletes really appreciate the support. It pushes us to even better performances. With the World Championships in Doha getting closer, the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham is positioned perfectly to help me prepare and fine turn my performances.”

