World record-holder and world indoor champion Kendra Harrison will face world leader and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams as part of a world-class 100m hurdles field assembled for the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham, the 11th stop on the IAAF Diamond League, on Sunday 18 August.

Undefeated this year, Harrison is in fine form and heads to Birmingham on the back of victories in Stockholm and Monaco on the IAAF Diamond League circuit, following which she won a third consecutive US title.

No stranger to success on UK soil, having broken the world record with 12.20 in London in 2016, Harrison also won the world indoor title in 2018 – her first global medal – when Birmingham played host to the championships.

Williams will also head to Birmingham full of confidence after revising her personal best twice in the space of two hours at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London. Her winning time in the final, 12.32, is a Caribbean record and the fastest time in the world this year.

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal and two-time world indoor champion Nia Ali are also in the field, alongside Jamaica’s NCAA champion Janeek Brown, world indoor silver medallist Christina Clemons, 2015 Pan-American champion Queen Claye, world indoor bronze medallist Nadine Visser, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, Olympic fourth-place finisher Cindy Ofili and British champion Alicia Barrett.

Organisers for the IAAF