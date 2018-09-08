World, Olympic and European pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi will face fellow European medallists Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou and Holly Bradshaw at the Muller Grand Prix on 18 August, the last of the ‘qualifying’ IAAF Diamond League meetings ahead of the two finals.

The high-quality field also includes the previously announced world indoor champion Sandi Morris of the USA, Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney of New Zealand and 2015 world champion Yarisley Silva of Cuba.

Earlier this week, Stefanidi became the first woman to win back-to-back European pole vault titles after clearing a championship record of 4.85m. Compatriot Kyriakopoulou took the silver medal, while Bradshaw claimed her first outdoor medal at a major championship after clearing 4.75m to secure bronze.

“I can enjoy the victory and gold medal from the European Championships and go for some high bars,” said Stefanidi of next week’s competition in Birmingham. “Being against the best girls in the world will push everyone on so hopefully the crowd will be treating to something really special.”

“Now the medal has begun to sink in I can’t wait to get back home and compete in Birmingham next weekend to take the crowd, experience and competition in,” said Bradshaw.

“Being able to return to a stadium I know so well and be introduced as a European bronze medallist in front of a home crowd will be really special and is something I can’t wait for before competing.”

Organisers for the IAAF