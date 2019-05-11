With less than two months until the 44th edition of Athletissima, organisers have announced the first athletes set to compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on 5 July.

Olympic and two-time world champion Caterine Ibargüen will compete in the triple jump. The Colombian, who is world ranked No.1 in the triple jump, underlined her all-round jumping ability last year when winning the IAAF Diamond League titles for both the triple jump and the long jump and ended the year by being named the IAAF World Female Athlete of the Year.

After winning the triple jump in Lausanne in 2014 and 2016, she contested the long jump in the Swiss city last year and finished third with 6.77m. This year she will aim to return to winning ways in Lausanne when she competes in her specialist event.

Young Cuban prodigy Juan Miguel Echevarria, world ranked No.2, will compete in the men’s long jump. After winning the world indoor title at the age of 19, he went on to leap a marginally wind-assisted 8.83m in Stockholm last year. He has since been tipped by many as a future world record-holder in the event.

The women’s 100m also looks to be one of the highlights of the meeting as triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith faces two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers and Swiss record-holder Mujinga Kambundji.

Asher-Smith, world ranked No.2 in the 100m, will be making her Athletissima debut. Schippers, world ranked No.4 in the 100m, has been a regular visitor to Lausanne, her most recent victory there coming over 200m in 2017 in 22.10, just 0.03 shy of the meeting record.

Kambundji, world ranked No.7 in the 100m, has competed at the Athletissima meeting every year since 2011. Last year marked one of her more memorable appearances there as she set Swiss records in the 100m (11.03) and 4x100m (42.29).

