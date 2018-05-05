With three months until Athletissima on 5 July, organisers of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne have confirmed the presence of five global championships and a host of top Swiss athletes.

USA’s world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman won the world indoor 60m title last month and broke the world record at the same distance. The 22-year-old, who boasts outdoor PBs of 9.82 and 19.85, will contest the 200m in Lausanne in what will be his first ever race in Switzerland.

Renaud Lavillenie, meanwhile, is no stranger to Lausanne. The pole vault world record-holder and world indoor champion will be hoping to claim a fifth victory at Athletissima.

World and Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi will compete in the women’s pole vault and will face Switzerland’s top two vaulters: Nicole Buchler and Angelica Moser.

World high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim will be aiming to win in Lausanne for a second consecutive year, while world and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will step up in distance to contest the 1500m, a distance at which she is the world bronze medallist and Commonwealth champion.

Switzerland’s world indoor 60m bronze medallist Mujinga Kambundji will run the 100m, while two-time European indoor champion Selina Buchel will contest the 800m.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL