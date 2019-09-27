The three medallists from the women’s 200m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships are just some of the top athletes set to compete at the Herculis meeting when the IAAF Diamond League reaches Monaco on 12 July.

Two-time world champion Dafne Schippers will be joined on the 200m start line by Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Miller-Uibo won the 400m in Monaco last year, clocking an IAAF Diamond League record of 48.97. Ta Lou, meanwhile, won the 100m in Monaco in 2018 and the 200m in 2017.

Three global champions will clash in the men’s javelin in Monaco when world decathlon champion Kevin Mayer competes against Germany’s Olympic champion Thomas Rohler and world champion Johannes Vetter.

A trio of big names have also been announced for the men’s 100m. USA’s Noah Lyles, who set a 200m meeting record of 19.65 in Monaco last year, will step down to the shorter sprint to take on China’s world indoor silver medallist Su Bingtian and Italian record-holder Filippo Tortu.

