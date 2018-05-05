Organisers of the Meeting de Paris have confirmed that world and Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in the French capital on 30 June.
The 2017 IAAF Athlete of the Year will compete in the high jump alongside world champion Maria Lasitskene. Thiam, who earned silver in the high jump at the 2015 European U23 Championships and finished fourth in the discipline at the 2016 European Championships, has a PB of 1.98m, set during the heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Rio.
As previously announced, fellow combined events world champion Kevin Mayer will also be in action in Paris. The recently crowned world indoor champion will contest a ‘triathlon’ of three disciplines.
“I really enjoyed participating in the triathlon last year,” said Mayer. “The public were right behind us from beginning to end, creating a wonderful atmosphere and I’m delighted to be back again this year, with the same desire to take them along with us.”
Other athletes confirmed so far for the meeting include Christian Coleman, Renaud Lavillenie and Christophe Lemaitre.
Organisers for the IAAF
2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar
4 May – Doha, QAT
12 May – Shanghai, CHN
26 May – Eugene, USA
31 May – Rome, ITA
7 Jun – Oslo, NOR
10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE
30 Jun – Paris, FRA
5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI
13 Jul – Rabat, MAR
20 Jul – Monaco, MON
21-22 Jul – London, GBR
18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR
30 Aug – Zurich, SUI
31 Aug – Brussels, BEL