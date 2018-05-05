Organisers of the Meeting de Paris have confirmed that world and Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in the French capital on 30 June.

The 2017 IAAF Athlete of the Year will compete in the high jump alongside world champion Maria Lasitskene. Thiam, who earned silver in the high jump at the 2015 European U23 Championships and finished fourth in the discipline at the 2016 European Championships, has a PB of 1.98m, set during the heptathlon at the Olympic Games in Rio.

As previously announced, fellow combined events world champion Kevin Mayer will also be in action in Paris. The recently crowned world indoor champion will contest a ‘triathlon’ of three disciplines.

“I really enjoyed participating in the triathlon last year,” said Mayer. “The public were right behind us from beginning to end, creating a wonderful atmosphere and I’m delighted to be back again this year, with the same desire to take them along with us.”

Other athletes confirmed so far for the meeting include Christian Coleman, Renaud Lavillenie and Christophe Lemaitre.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL