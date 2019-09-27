The Meeting de Paris on Saturday (24) marks the final scoring opportunity in the IAAF Diamond League ahead of the finals in Zurich (29 August) and Brussels (6 September).

Many of the places in the finals have already been secured, but lots can still change in the standings for the 14 scoring disciplines being contested in the French capital.

Women’s 100m

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV), Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), Blessing Okagbare (NGR)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Elaine Thompson passes Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome (Jean Pierre Durand) © Copyright

Elaine Thompson will line up in Paris with the aim of picking up enough points to guarantee her spot in the IAAF Diamond League final, where she will be joined by the already-qualified Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Dina Asher-Smith and Blessing Okagbare.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce isn’t set to compete in Paris, but her current tally of 16 points may eventually be enough to book her place in Brussels. Dafne Schippers is ninth in the standings but should move up after Paris.

Men’s 200m

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Alex Quinonez (ECU), Ramil Guliyev (TUR), Aaron Brown (CAN)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Noah Lyles dashes to a 19.50 meeting record in the 200m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne (Giancarlo Colombo) © Copyright

Although he tops the world list with 19.50, USA’s Noah Lyles has not yet automatically qualified for the IAAF Diamond League final. A strong run in Paris should rectify that, though, and guarantee his place in Brussels alongside Alex Quinonez, Ramil Guliyev and Aaron Brown.

Andre De Grasse and Jereem Richards are just one point adrift of Lyles in the current standings, but regardless of whether they compete in Paris, their 14-point tallies may be sufficient to advance to Brussels.

Women’s 400m

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Salwa Eid Naser (BRN), Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM)

Final: Zurich, 29 August

Salwa Eid Naser on her way to winning the 400m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat (Kirby Lee) © Copyright

Many of the women who currently make up the top eight in the standings – including leader Salwa Eid Naser, one of two automatic qualifiers for the final – won’t be in Paris. It means the likes of Phyllis Francis and Lisanne de Witte, currently 11th and ninth respectively, will be battling for points in the hope of moving into the top eight.

Women’s 800m

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Ajee Wilson (USA), Raevyn Rogers (USA), Habitam Alemu (ETH), Nelly Jepkosgei (KEN)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Ajee Wilson en route to victory in the Stockholm 800m (Hasse Sjogren) © Copyright

Consistent performances from Ajee Wilson have ensured the US champion has a place in the final along with Raevyn Rogers, Habitam Alemu and Nelly Jepkosgei. 23 women in total have banked points in this event this year, making it wide open ahead of the last scoring opportunity in Paris. The likes of Natoya Goule, Olga Lyakhova, Hanna Green and Renelle Lamote look likely to move up the leader board after Saturday’s race.

Men’s 1500m

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN), Ayanleh Souleiman (DJI), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Vincent Kibet (KEN)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Hagos Gebrhiwet battle in London (Kirby Lee) © Copyright

There are still eight places in the Brussels 1500m final up for grabs for the athletes who line up in Paris. Of the athletes yet to book their place in the final, athletes such as Filip Ingebrigtsen, Samuel Tefera and Uganda’s Ronald Musagala will head to Paris with the hopes of holding on to their placing in the top 12 in the current Diamond League standings.

Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Qualified after 3/4 meetings: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), Benjamin Kigen (KEN), Getnet Wale (ETH), Hillary Bor (USA), Chala Beyo (ETH), Leonard Bett (KEN), Abraham Kibiwot (KEN)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Soufiane El Bakkali prepping for his final assault in Monaco (Philippe Fitte) © Copyright

Seven men have already done enough to qualify for the final in Brussels, leaving five places open heading into Paris. World, Olympic and Diamond League champion Conseslus Kipruto will be making his 2019 track debut in Paris, where a placing in the top three might just be enough to qualify for the final.

Men’s 110m hurdles

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Sergey Shubenkov (ANA), Andrew Pozzi (GBR), Orlando Ortega (ESP)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Sergey Shubenkov, winner of the 110m hurdles at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome (Jean-Pierre Durand) © Copyright

Expect the 110m hurdles standings to change after Paris. Two men in the field, Sergey Shubenkov and Orlando Ortega, have already earned a spot in the Brussels final. Two more, Xie Wenjun and Ronald Levy, are currently ranked among the top eight but need a good run in the French capital to hold on to their place. Others, including Daniel Roberts, Freddie Crittenden and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, are ranked outside the top 10 but might still be capable of moving up the leader board and into a top-eight spot.

Men’s 400m hurdles

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Thomas Barr (IRL)

Final: Zurich, 29 August

Karsten Warholm on his way to breaking the European 400m hurdles record at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Oslo (Deca Text & Bild) © Copyright

If Karsten Warholm reproduces the kind of form that carried him to victories in Stockholm and Oslo – and the non-scoring race in London – then the world champion should have no problem qualifying for the final in Zurich where he will join Thomas Barr, the only automatic qualifier so far.

David Kendziera, Yasmani Copello, Kyron McMaster and TJ Holmes are all currently ranked in the top seven so should consolidate those positions when they race in Paris. Rai Benjamin won’t be in Paris so will hope that his current 15-point tally will still be enough to qualify for Zurich. Abderrahman Samba, meanwhile, is currently ninth in the standings and won’t be racing in Paris so cannot move into a qualifying spot.

Men’s high jump

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Ilya Ivanyuk (ANA), Majd Eddin Ghazal (SYR), Brandon Starc (AUS), Bogdan Bondarenko (UKR), Wang Yu (CHN)

Final: Zurich, 29 August

Brandon Starc, winner of the high jump at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham (Mark Shearman) © Copyright

Seven places remain in the Diamond League final after five men have already booked their spot. Kenya’s Mathew Sawe, Ukraine’s Andriy Protsenko and USA’s Jeron Robinson are all currently ranked inside the top 12 and will have a chance to improve their standing in Paris. Tihomir Ivanov, Michael Mason and Mateusz Przybylko will need a strong showing in the French capital in order to qualify for Zurich.

Women’s pole vault

Qualified after 5/6 meetings: Katerina Stefanidi (GRE), Sandi Morris (USA), Yarisley Silva (CUB), Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA), Katie Nageotte (USA), Robeilys Peinado (VEN), Alysha Newman (CAN)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Katerina Stefanidi, winner of the pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham (Mark Shearman) © Copyright

Regular competition between the world’s best vaulters means that seven women have already qualified for Brussels. Angelica Bengtsson and Jenn Suhr have not yet qualified but will be competing in Paris and should consolidate their top-12 position in the standings. And if Eliza McCartney, who will be making her 2019 Diamond League debut in Paris, manages to pull off a victory, it could – in theory – be enough to qualify for the final.

Men’s triple jump

Qualified after 3/4 meetings: Pedro Pablo Pichardo (POR), Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR), Christian Taylor (USA)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Christian Taylor sailing to another triple jump victory at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco (Philippe Fitte) © Copyright

This event is fairly clear-cut because three men have already qualified for the final, and the next five athletes in the standings are all set to compete in Paris, so they stand a good chance of making it to Brussels next month too.

Women’s triple jump

Qualified after 3/4 meetings: Caterine Ibarguen (COL), Shanieke Ricketts (JAM), Yulimar Rojas (VEN), Kimberly Williams (JAM), Liadagmis Povea (CUB)

Final: Zurich, 29 August

Yulimar Rojas in Monaco (Philippe Fitte) © Copyright

Much like the men’s event, the top eight women – which include five automatic qualifiers for the final – are comfortably ahead of the rest. There is still potential for an upset, however, is Olga Rypakova pulls something special out of the bag in Paris.

Men’s shot put

Qualified after 3/4 meetings: Darlan Romani (BRA), Ryan Crouser (USA), Darrell Hill (USA), Tomas Walsh (NZL), Michal Haratyk (POL), Joe Kovacs (USA)

Final: Brussels, 5 September

Darlan Romani, winner of the shot put at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stanford (Victah Sailer) © Copyright

There are just two places left in the Diamond League final because six have already been claimed. Konrad Bukowiecki, currently seventh in the standings, will most likely be confirmed for the final after Paris. Bob Bertemes will make his IAAF Diamond League debut in Paris, and if he finishes fourth or higher, he too could qualify for Brussels.

Women’s discus

Qualified after 3/4 meetings: Yaime Perez (CUB), Denia Caballero (CUB), Sandra Perkovic (CRO)

Final: Brussels, 6 September

Yaime Perez in action at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham (Mark Shearman) © Copyright

After 1-2-3 finishes in Rabat and Birmingham, Yaime Perez, Denia Caballero and Sandra Perkovic currently occupy those same positions in the Diamond League standings and have qualified for the final. 10 of the 12 women behind that trio in the standings will also be in Paris, but only five places remain for Brussels. USA’s Valarie Allman looks safe in fourth, but there’s scope for plenty of change among the rest.