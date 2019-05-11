Organisers of the Bauhaus-Galan have confirmed that the top six women in the high jump world rankings will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on 30 May.

World champion and world No.1 Mariya Lasitskene, who has won 60 of her 62 competitions since 2016, will be back in the Swedish city to seek a fourth victory following her wins in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

World silver medallist Yulia Levchenko, Olympic silver medallist Mirela Demireva and rising Ukrainian talent Yaroslava Mahuchikh, winner at the IAAF Diamond League opener in Doha last Friday, will also be in Stockholm.

Sweden’s Erika Kinsey, who finished second in Doha last week, will also be in action.

“Last year’s competition in Stockholm is my best memory from BAUHAUS-galan,” said the two-time world indoor finalist. “I set my season’s best in wonderful conditions and came third. I’m really looking forward to this year’s meeting.”

Organisers for the IAAF