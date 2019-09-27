Weltklasse organisers arranged for Olympic pole vault silver medallist Sandi Morris and two-time Diamond League 200m champion Noah Lyles to team up with Swiss band Baba Shrimps to record a track ahead of the IAAF Diamond League finals in two months’ time.

The song, entitled ‘Souvenir’, is based around the idea of cherishing memories like valuable keepsakes.

“It’s about something you experience both in sports and in music,” said Baba Shrimps lead singer Adrian Kübler. “You invest an enormous amount of time into preparing. And then, sometimes you don’t succeed, sometimes you don’t come in first. That’s when it is really important to call to mind those good moments.

“You always have to try and draw on the positive energy they still give you,” he adds. “You have to recall why you are doing it all in the first place. And that it is all about living the passion of getting a bit closer to your dream.”







Morris and Lyles both love music. Morris has uploaded several songs on her YouTube channel, while Lyles has published tracks on Spotify.

“It’s honestly a dream come true,” says Morris, who has competed at the past four editions of the Weltklasse meeting. “It is another life path that, maybe, if athletics hadn’t happened, I would have pursued. I am very excited and honoured that I was chosen. It’s just really cool to be part of this project.”

The duo spent a day in a Zurich studio with Baba Shrimps earlier this month. “It was great fun,” said Lyles, who won the second of his Diamond League 200m titles in Zurich last year. “And it’s a good song. Sandi has an amazing voice – and so do the band. I think it’s going to get stuck in a lot of people’s heads.”

The Weltklasse meeting – the first of two IAAF Diamond League finals – takes place on 29 August, while the women’s pole vault will be held at Zurich Main Station on the eve of the main event.

