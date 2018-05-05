The provisional entry lists are now available for the first meeting of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Doha on 4 May.

Most recently announced was the field in men's 200m which includes world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey facing Olympic silver medallist Andre De Grasse of Canada, 2017 Diamond League Champion Noah Lyles of the USA, and world bronze medallist Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago. The biggest surprise could come from Omar McLeod of Jamaica, thw world and Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles who'll be making an intriguing switch to the longer dash.

