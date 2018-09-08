The European Championships drew to a close less than 24 hours ago, but it has already been hailed by many as one of the most memorable and exciting editions in living memory.

Records were broken, contests went down to the wire, and teenage athletes went above and beyond expectations, all against the backdrop of a packed-out Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland's victory in the final event of the championships, the men's 4x100m, moved them to the top of the medals table with seven gold medals, five silver and six bronze.

Many of the stars of the championships will now turn their attention to the next big international competition on the athletics calendar, the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 on 8-9 September.







Ten of the more memorable performances from Berlin are listed below, alphabetically by athlete. Did you have a favourite moment? Then why not join in the conversation on Twitter?

Arthur Abele (GER) decathlon

Following years of injury troubles and missed opportunities at major championships, 32-year-old German decathlete Arthur Abele finally captured a long-awaited international title.

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 100m, 200m, 4x100m

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith confirmed her status as the new face of European sprinting, clocking world-leading times en route to her victories at 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Armand Duplantis (SWE) pole vault

In a breath-taking pole vault final, 18-year-old Armand Duplantis upped his world U20 record to 6.05m (pending ratification), also breaking the championship record and moving to equal second on the senior world outdoor all-time list.

Ramil Guliyev (TUR) 200m

World champion Ramil Guliyev added the continental crown to his collection, stopping the clock at 19.76, the second-fastest time ever by a European sprinter.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 1500m, 5000m

At just 17 years of age, precocious Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shocked the whole of Europe to pull off a 1500m-5000m double.

Volha Mazuronak (BLR) marathon

Despite a nose bleed and a wrong turn, Belarusian distance runner Volha Mazuronak managed to win the marathon.

Sandra Perkovic (CRO) discus

World and Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic found herself in third place after four rounds of the discus final, but with her penultimate effort of the competition, the Croatian unleashed a winning throw of 67.62m to win her fifth successive title.

Thomas Rohler (GER) javelin

Olympic champion Thomas Rohler went into the European Championships off the back of six successive losses, but he produced a big throw when it mattered most and won with 89.47m, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR) 10,000m

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter front-ran her way to victory in the 10,000m to become the first Israeli woman to win a European title.

Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) hammer

World and Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk overcame a shaky start to the season to win her fourth consecutive European title, breaking the championship record with 78.94m.



IAAF