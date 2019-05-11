Previews of each of the nine races to be contested at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, which take place on 11-12 May, are now available.

Facts & Figures - IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, the latest in a series of statistical reference books published ahead of IAAF World Athletics Series events, is now also available for download.

Official start lists will become available and published on the IAAF website on Friday (10) afternoon local time (GMT+9).

IAAF