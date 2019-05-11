Athletes in action in the heats of the men&#39;s 4x100m at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright
Yokohama, Japan

Event previews published, Facts & Figures statistics handbook available - IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019

Previews of each of the nine races to be contested at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, which take place on 11-12 May, are now available.

 

Facts & Figures - IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, the latest in a series of statistical reference books published ahead of IAAF World Athletics Series events, is now also available for download.

Official start lists will become available and published on the IAAF website on Friday (10) afternoon local time (GMT+9).

