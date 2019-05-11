Previews of each of the nine races to be contested at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, which take place on 11-12 May, are now available.
- • Men's and women's 4x100 relay
- • Men's and women's 4x200 relay
- • Men's, women's and mixed 4x400 relay
- • Mixed 4x2x400m relay
- • Mixed shuttle hurdles relay
Facts & Figures - IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, the latest in a series of statistical reference books published ahead of IAAF World Athletics Series events, is now also available for download.
Official start lists will become available and published on the IAAF website on Friday (10) afternoon local time (GMT+9).
