Facts & Figures – IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 statistics handbook now available

Facts & Figures – IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, the latest in a series of statistical reference books published ahead of IAAF World Athletics Series events, is now available.

The compendium, compiled by author, statistician and historian Mark Butler, includes just about everything you'd like to know about the championships, including lists of all past individual and team medallists, overall placing tables, statistics on the youngest and oldest participants a listing of national records for more than 200 member federations, and much more.

On Saturday 24 March, the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships will celebrate their 23rd edition.

