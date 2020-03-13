Entries are now open for the best photograph of the year taken in 2019 by a fan photographer.

Entries should be submitted via Twitter between 1 and 20 November by using the hashtag #WorldAthleticsPhotoOfTheYear. Only one image per entrant shall be accepted.

The three finalists in the contest for professional photographers will form the panel to determine the winner of the award for fan photographers.

The winner will be announced on 2 December via World Athletics' official channels and will receive travel, accommodation and tickets for two people to an IAAF Diamond League meeting of the winner’s choice.

Full contest rules.

IAAF