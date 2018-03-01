World champions Mo Farah of Great Britain, South African Caster Semenya and Allyson Felix of the US are among the nominees for the 2018 Laureus world sportsman and sportswoman of the year awards.

Farah, 34, won a third consecutive 10,000m title at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 last summer, and took silver in the 5000m.

Semenya, 27, captured a third world 800m title in London, six days after racing to bronze in the 1500m. Felix meanwhile was part of both the victorious 4x100m and 4x400m relay quartets, raising her career world championship medal tally to 16, 11 of them gold.

Other athletics stars among to receive nominations include Australia's 100m hurdles world champion Sally Pearson and 100m gold medallist Justin Gatlin of the US, both in the World comeback of the year category.

Joining Farah in World sportsman of the year category are tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, and Lewis Hamilton, a four-time Formula One world champion.

Other nominees in the World sportswoman of the year category include tennis stars Garbine Muguruza abd Serena Williams, World Cup skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Champions League winner FC Barcelona, Federer, Italian MotoGP star Valentino Rossi and Brazilian football club Chapecoense are the other nominees for Comeback of the year.

The winners, as voted for by members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be revealed in Monaco on 27 February.

