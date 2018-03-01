World and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto will drop the barriers in favour of the boards on 25 February when he competes at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, the sixth and final stop on the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour.

In what will be just the third indoor race of his career, the 23-year-old Kenyan will contest the 3000m flat at the Emirates Arena in a bid to improve on the indoor PB of 7:55.76 he set at the same venue in 2016. Given his steeplechase PB of 8:00.12, Kipruto should be capable of also rewriting his outright 3000m flat PB of 7:44.09, set outdoors when he was 17 years old.

He will take on USA’s Olympic 5000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo and Olympic sixth-place finisher Andrew Butchart of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Having competed at the 2016 Grand Prix in Glasgow, I know that the noise made by the fans inside the arena is incredible,” said Butchart. “With the field I will be up against, they play such an important role for me, and I’m determined to kick off my 2018 with a bang on home soil.”

Organisers for the IAAF