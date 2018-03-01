Olympic gold medallists Tianna Bartoletta, Ekaterini Stefanidi and Greg Rutherford are among a host of athletes who have confirmed they will compete at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, the final stop of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, on Sunday 25 February.

Bartoletta won the 60m at the 2012 edition of this meeting when it was held in Birmingham and then went on to win the first of her two world indoor bronze medals at the distance. The two-time world champion will this year contest the long jump in Glasgow and will face world indoor bronze medallist Lorraine Ugen of Great Britain.

World and Olympic champion Stefanidi will defend her pole vault victory, having won at the 2017 Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham. The 27-year-old from Greece is this year aiming to complete her collection of major titles by winning gold at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018.

Returning to high-quality competition following injury struggles over the past year, the Muller Indoor Grand Prix will mark Rutherford’s first competition in Scotland since winning Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow in 2014.

The 2012 Olympic and 2015 world champion will face world silver medallist Jarrion Lawson of the USA and world bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa.

“I know that with Jarrion and Ruswahl in the field the competition will be tough, but it’ll be a great challenge in order to test my current form as I continue to build towards getting back to my best,” said Rutherford. “It’s great to be back on track and training well, so I’m relishing mixing it with the best long jumpers in the world once again.”

Other athletes announced today include 2003 world 100m champion Kim Collins in the 60m, European indoor champion Andrew Pozzi in the 60m hurdles, world 4x100m silver medallist Daryll Neita in the 60m and British record-holder Tom Bosworth in the 3000m race walk.

The Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow is the final meeting in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, with wildcards for the IAAF World Indoor Championships available to athletes who have not already qualified to compete for their nation.

