World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the first big name confirmed for Glasgow’s Müller Indoor Grand Prix, part of the IAAF World Indoor Tour, on 15 February.

Johnson-Thompson, who set a British record of 6981 to win the heptathlon in Doha earlier this month, will also compete at the Müller Anniversary Games and the Müller Grand Prix Gateshead later in the year.

“It’s amazing to know I’ve got three great events and some real testing competition in the diary for 2020,” said Johnson-Thompson, who won the world indoor title in Birmingham last year and the European indoor title earlier this year in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, the same venue as the Muller Indoor Grand Prix.

“The support I received from back home both during and after my competition in Doha was crazy. It really shows how lucky I am to compete for Britain and that the British fans really are the best in the world. It’s going to be amazing to compete on home soil on three occasions in 2020, with these fans cheering us all on.”

Organisers for the IAAF