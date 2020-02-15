With just 100 days to go to the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, organisers announced that Laura Muir will attempt to set break the world indoor 1000m record at the World Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday 15 February 2020.

The double European indoor champion and outdoor European 1500m champion will aim to start 2020 in electric style as she targets a record -breaking performance in front of a home crowd.

Muir is already the European record-holder over 1000m, having clocked 2:31.93 back in 2017 to go second on the world indoor all-time list behind Maria Mutola, and now she will aim to break Mutola’s world indoor record of 2:30.94, set back in 1999, when she races at the Emirates Arena in February.

Not only does the venue serve as Muir’s indoor training base, but the 26-year-old also won 1500m and 3000m gold there at this year’s European Indoor Championships, so she is relishing the opportunity to compete in front of packed home crowd as part of her Olympic Games preparations.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin 2020 and Olympic year than with a world record attempt in my home city and in front of a home crowd at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow,” said Muir.

“Through the hard sessions this winter, knowing that I’ll be stepping back out on to the track in Glasgow will be absolutely huge motivation, as will the opportunity to attack what is a really tough and long-standing world record.

“With that said, I feel that going quicker than 2:30.94 is a real possibility, and I can’t think of a better place to go for the record than in Glasgow and at such a world-class event.”

Muir’s presence in Glasgow sees her join the previously-announced Katarina Johnson-Thompson in competing at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow.

Organisers for the IAAF